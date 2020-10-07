BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling survives test of cloud base support by 1.2867

Oct 1 (Reuters) - GBP/USD steadied itself in early U.S. trade after dipping to a five-day low at 1.2845, below rising daily cloud base support at 1.2867, as Brexit and U.S. politics remained near-term drivers for sterling's outlook.

Brexit remains unresolved and the market considers it a potential trigger for negative UK rates if trade talks fail. The UK's Oct. 15 deadline is looming.

That leaves sterling bulls looking outside the UK for support at a time of potential volatility as the Nov. 3 U.S. election approaches.

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Tuesday to halt COVID relief talks sent GBP/USD lower as the dollar gained on safe-haven flows, though markets appear relatively calm on expectations that some sort of stimulus will come after the election.

But, further doubts about COVID relief expectations or Brexit negotiations would hurt GBP/USD. Wednesday's dip below the daily cloud provides bears with an opportunity to test 100-DMA support at 1.2786 and the 200-DMA at 1.2714. The 200-DMA having underpinned GBP/USD since late July. For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3jDWeKd

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.