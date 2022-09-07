BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling suffers grim 80s flashback after pandemic milestone falls

Sept 7 (Reuters) - GBP/USD tumbled on Wednesday to a 37-year low after breaking beneath its pandemic trough of 1.1413, leading bears to target option interest at 1.1400 SDRV and as the torrent of dollar buying versus the yen and the euro increases the likelihood of grim new historical milestones for the pound.

Sterling bears are selling the pound aggressivelyin the face of UK inflation running into the double-digits, a poor British economic outlook and energy uncertainty.

Option-related support is likely to be a mere speedbump as GBP/USD bears eye March 1985 lows by 1.1060, 1.0805 and the March 1 weekly low of 1.0520.

Falling real rates, even as the BoE is expected to hike above the Fed in 2023 IRPR, are likely to keep GBP/USD on the backfoot as soaring UK prices for energy and consumer goods move the UK economy toward recession.

Hope for those long GBP/USD will come from intermittent talk of a Fed rate pivot, which seems more remote as once-dovish U.S. policymakerstout higher-for-longer rates to keep U.S. inflation from becoming entrenched, which should hasten the pounds declines toward 1985 lows.

