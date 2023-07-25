BUZZ-COMMENT- Sterling steady near recent low awaiting c.bank guidance

Sterling hovered near flat in NorAm trading Tuesday, remaining precariously close to recent trend lows ahead of Wednesday's expected Fed 25bp hike, which could push GBP/USD below Monday's low at 1.2799 as traders price a less-hawkish 25bp hike at the BoE's MPC meeting on Aug 3.

With inflation, and by extension rates, the key driver in GBP/USD's 2023 march higher from early 2023 lows near 1.18, upcoming Fed and BoE central bank policy and guidance will hold significant sway.

UK CPI and flash PMI data recently came in below forecast which has reduced odds for a 50bp BoE hike on Aug. 3 down from near 80% pre-CPI to the current 41%.

Some forecasters had forecast UK rates peaking at 6.5-7% in early 2024, but those lofty expectations have diminished significantly with IRPR on Eikon now indicating BoE rates topping out at 5.8% in early 2024.

The recent less-hawkish UK rate rethink should cap GBP/USD near mid-July's highs by 1.3144. However, a protracted move lower is likely remote given UK SONIA futures' 0#SON3: notable spread over U.S. SOFR 0#SRA: in the near-term.

