News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling steady in 1.26-1.27 range awaiting US payrolls, earnings data

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

January 04, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

GBP/USD remained consolidative on Thursday, bid just above 1.26 and offered just above its 10-DMA at 1.2707, as traders cogitate over U.S. and UK rate pivots later this year, looking toward Friday's payrolls data and next Thursday's CPI data for clues about the timing and depth of Fed rate cuts.

For now, traders are reacting to Wednesday's slightly dovish Fed minutes, which noted prior rate hikes are having their intended effect reducing inflation and growth, and near-unanimity that rates will be lower by year-end 2024.

Sterling traders' reluctance to move GBP/USD out of its 1.26-1.27 range hints at consensus that both the BoE and Fed are at peak rate levels.

Though futures are pricing a near-80% chance the Fed will begin rate cuts in March 2024 0#SRA:, ahead of the BoE expected in May 2024 0#SON3:, the near-symmetrical rate paths foreseen for the two central banks in 2024 is keeping GBP/USD anchored near current levels.

U.S. jobs data on Friday could disrupt the current GBP/USD rate stasis. Should payroll and earnings data surprise to the upside, a delay in Fed cuts is likely to weigh on GBP/USD, putting multiple support levels in the 1.2630s in sharper focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/41OifwI

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.