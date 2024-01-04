BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling steady in 1.26-1.27 range awaiting US payrolls, earnings data

GBP/USD remained consolidative on Thursday, bid just above 1.26 and offered just above its 10-DMA at 1.2707, as traders cogitate over U.S. and UK rate pivots later this year, looking toward Friday's payrolls data and next Thursday's CPI data for clues about the timing and depth of Fed rate cuts.

For now, traders are reacting to Wednesday's slightly dovish Fed minutes, which noted prior rate hikes are having their intended effect reducing inflation and growth, and near-unanimity that rates will be lower by year-end 2024.

Sterling traders' reluctance to move GBP/USD out of its 1.26-1.27 range hints at consensus that both the BoE and Fed are at peak rate levels.

Though futures are pricing a near-80% chance the Fed will begin rate cuts in March 2024 0#SRA:, ahead of the BoE expected in May 2024 0#SON3:, the near-symmetrical rate paths foreseen for the two central banks in 2024 is keeping GBP/USD anchored near current levels.

U.S. jobs data on Friday could disrupt the current GBP/USD rate stasis. Should payroll and earnings data surprise to the upside, a delay in Fed cuts is likely to weigh on GBP/USD, putting multiple support levels in the 1.2630s in sharper focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/41OifwI

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.