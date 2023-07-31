News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling steady as traders prep for MPC guidance Thursday

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

July 31, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

GBP/USD is hovering near flat in early NorAm off recent highs above 1.31 as relatively hawkish BoE rate expectations keep the pound firm ahead of Thursday's expected 25bp BoE rate hike. Markets expect the central bank to keep raising rates to battle high UK inflation which should anchor GBP/USD near recent highs.

The upcoming MPC meeting comes amid some drama. GBP/USD had rallied to 2023 highs on July 13, pre-CPI on July 19, as traders had been pricing in a 50bp BoE rate hike on Aug 3. The below forecast CPI read had traders reduce expectations for Aug 3 and further out the curve weighing on GBP/USD, pushing the pound to a 3-week low at 1.2767 on Friday.

While the terminal rate for the UK has slipped considerably since the below-forecast CPI, and less-hawkish Fed and ECB rhetoric along with their recent 25bp hikes, markets continue to price higher near-term UK rates, as indicated on Eikon's IRPR, and those rates are expected to remain higher further out on the curve, which should be a boon to GBP/USD bulls.

The fly in the ointment for those bulls may be the inflation-related rate hikes themselves which risk driving the UK economy into recession. In that event, the BoE may have to chart a less-aggressive rate course stalling further GBP/USD gains.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3OAro78

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.