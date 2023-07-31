BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling steady as traders prep for MPC guidance Thursday

GBP/USD is hovering near flat in early NorAm off recent highs above 1.31 as relatively hawkish BoE rate expectations keep the pound firm ahead of Thursday's expected 25bp BoE rate hike. Markets expect the central bank to keep raising rates to battle high UK inflation which should anchor GBP/USD near recent highs.

The upcoming MPC meeting comes amid some drama. GBP/USD had rallied to 2023 highs on July 13, pre-CPI on July 19, as traders had been pricing in a 50bp BoE rate hike on Aug 3. The below forecast CPI read had traders reduce expectations for Aug 3 and further out the curve weighing on GBP/USD, pushing the pound to a 3-week low at 1.2767 on Friday.

While the terminal rate for the UK has slipped considerably since the below-forecast CPI, and less-hawkish Fed and ECB rhetoric along with their recent 25bp hikes, markets continue to price higher near-term UK rates, as indicated on Eikon's IRPR, and those rates are expected to remain higher further out on the curve, which should be a boon to GBP/USD bulls.

The fly in the ointment for those bulls may be the inflation-related rate hikes themselves which risk driving the UK economy into recession. In that event, the BoE may have to chart a less-aggressive rate course stalling further GBP/USD gains.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3OAro78

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

