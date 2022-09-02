BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling steadies post-payrolls but outlook remains challenging

Sept 2 (Reuters) - GBP/USD steadied near flat on Friday after U.S. payrolls data kept expectations of a Fed 75bp hike on Sept. 21 intact , though downward revisions and steady annual wage growth tempered hawkish Fed expectations and could delay cable's March toward March 2020 lows by 1.1413.

Sterling's bid may prove short-lived as pruning of long dollar positions ahead of the long U.S. holiday weekend may be responsible for cable's rise.

The data is also unlikely to change the dominant market dynamic of outperformance by currencies of countries aggressively fighting inflation, with AUD, CAD and even EUR faring better than those going slower, such as sterling, or still accommodative, like the yen.

Fed leadership on inflation-fighting will keep the dollar bid,.

Short-term rate strips indicate UK rates will exceed U.S. rates in early 2023, generally a positive for the pound.

However, higher British inflation expectations relative to the U.S. are likely to keep real returns in the U.S. well above the UK, keeping GBP/USD on a path to early pandemic lows by 1.1413.

