BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling stabilizes for now after BoE takes crisis action on gilts

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sterling rallied back to flat in volatile trade on Wednesday after brief euphoria over the BoE's bond-market intervention gave way to fresh lows as markets braced for the next trigger for selling and a potential test of parity.

Improving investor sentiment, with the S&P 500 rising 1% in early U.S. trade, helped risk-sensitive sterling, but the clash between UK fiscal and monetary policies is likely to keep GBP/USD on a downward trajectory, with psychological support every 50 pips acting as speed-bumps on the way to parity.

Cable struck a flash high of 1.0840 after the BoE announced its emergency bond buying and then tumbled to a low of 1.0539 during the outset of the New York session.

Cable then cobbled together a two-big-figure rise before stopping for breath at 1.0734, but it will remain hostage to fiscal and monetary headlines as markets struggle to reprice UK assets in the wake of UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's budget-busting fiscal stimulus program last week .

Hobbled by soaring inflation, energy supply uncertainty and foreign trade friction, there are few good options for the BoE and the UK government, leaving GBP/USD bounces as opportunities to sell.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

