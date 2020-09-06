BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling sold, as chances of no deal Brexit increase

Sterling's resilience to growing signs that there may be a no deal Brexit could be about to change. The market still expects a last minute compromise, but the weekend press undermines this view.

'No deal' will increase the economic stress in the UK, as the economy is already devastated by COVID-19, with a jump in cases on Sunday

UK government paints the EU as intransigent, while looking to rewrite key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which protected state aid and Northern Ireland customs . The EU has always insisted that a 'fair playing field' in government subsidies is the cornerstone of any comprehensive economic deal. Without this, other EU members could look to follow the UK example and leave.

PM Johnson's government is now stacked with Brexiteers, so the chances of no deal have increased, as ideology overcomes economic pragmatism. The PM will tell the EU on Monday to agree to the trade deal by Oct. 15, or 'move on'

Technically the 21 day moving average has been a base on a closing basis on the uptrend since early July and comes in at 1.3188. The bias remains higher while it holds. Close below would open the door to range support in August around 1.3000.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP 2 sep 7https://tmsnrt.rs/2R7rGUt

(Reporting by Andrew Spencer Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.