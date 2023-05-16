BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling soft after retail sales add to dollar debt ceiling bid

GBP/USD slid from early NorAm highs after U.S. core retail sales were strong enough to boost Treasury yields, which could give bears enough motivation to push beyond Monday's 1.2443 low.

But it might take something more than the mixed U.S. retail sales -- weak headline and strong core -- as well as the UK unemployment report to move the needle.

For now market participants remain keenly focused on U.S. debt ceiling developments, while the next important data set for sterling will be CPI on May 24

With the U.S. government at risk of running out of money to pay its bills as soon as June 1 as the debt ceiling impasse continues, a sudden spurt of dollar haven buying remains a danger that is likely to cap further GBP/USD gains despite futures markets indicating UK rates moving below U.S. rates 0#SRA: in Q4 2023.

Any progress made on resolving the debt ceiling could potentially trigger a torrent of safe-haven dollars to be offered, weighing on the U.S. currency and once again making relative interest rates a primary factor in GBP/USD price determination.

Such a scenario could focus GBP/USD on resistance at its 10-DMA by 1.2563, putting May 10's 2023 high at 1.2679 in view next.

