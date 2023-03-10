BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling soars after US payrolls data tempers hawkish Fed view

GBP/USD rallied on Friday after unexpectedly slow earnings growth offset a massive beat in payrolls in the U.S. government's jobs report, potentially taking pressure off the Fed to accelerate rate hikes, which could usher in further sterling gains.

GBP/USD rose above 21- and 100-day moving average resistance, hitting a session high of 1.2082 as Treasury yields dropped.

The jobs report, which showed higher labor force participation and an unexpected rise of two-tenths in the unemployment rate, diminished hawkish Fed expectations after Chair Jerome Powell warned this week of the potential to increase the pace of tightening.

However, Powell also pointed out that policy moves would be based on the "totality" of incoming data, leaving focus on next week's inflation report, with core annual CPI forecast at 5.5% versus 5.6% in January,.

An unexpectedly strong reading could revive accelerated rate expectations and weigh on cable.

However, Friday's payrolls report let sterling bulls loose, and a close above trendline resistance, drawn from mid-to-late February tops, at 1.2042 would put the 50% Fib of the 1.2448-1.1805 fall at 1.2126 in focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mHZavW

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.