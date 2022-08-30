BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling slips to 2 1/2-year low at 1.1623 after JOLTS rise

Aug 30 (Reuters) - GBP/USD tumbled on Tuesday, accelerating lower after surprisingly strong U.S. JOLTS data added to fears of Fed monetary tightening and UK recession, keeping risks of cable sliding to pandemic lows elevated.

Expectations that the BoE will hike more aggressively than the Fed -- with markets projecting terminal UK rates of 4.4% versus a U.S. peak of 3.87% by mid-year 2023 -- have failed to bolster sterling since British inflation is forecast to advance much further into double digits.

At 10.1%, the UK already has the G7's highest inflation, and the BoE recently ratcheted up its projection to 13% by October this year.

Economists from Goldman Sachs said UK inflation could surpass 20% early next year if spiraling gas prices fail to come down, adding that a recession was on the way .

Cable fell to a 2-1/2 year low of 1.1623 on Tuesday and the toxic combination of rising rates and inflation could guide it down to test the March 24 2020 low at 1.1505 and the March 20 2020 low of 1.1413.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3R3MCZY

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

