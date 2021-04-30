BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling slips into month-end, bulls look to BoE for assistance

April 30 (Reuters) - GBP/USD limped into the weekend on Friday, sliding 0.5% to 1.3875 on broad dollar short-covering into month-end with upbeat U.S. personal income, consumption and PCE data EM adding to support for the U.S. currency, while the BoE stood out as the biggest risk next week.

The dollar's PCE reaction was somewhat muted since the data were boosted by base effects and stimulus checks.

With the Fed and other central banks diminishing focus on near-term economic releases, FX activity is likely to be most dramatic around policy meetings.

Thursday's MPC meeting gives the BoE the opportunity set the UK apart from the Fed, ECB and BoJ if it takes a more hawkish tone with regard to tapering asset purchases and allows rate-hike speculation to take root.

The Bank of Canada is the lone hawk so far after reducing its asset purchases by CAD 1bn, which has lifted CAD to 37-month highs by 1.2266. Should the BoE take a similarly hawkish stand Thursday, GBP/USD bulls are likely to be rewarded with a rise above Feb. 26's trend high at 1.4021 and a test of 2021's high by 1.4240.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3t5NX5Y

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.