BUZZ-COMMENT- Sterling slips below 10-DMA after upbeat PCE, income data

GBP/USD fell from overnight highs above 1.4200 on Friday but remained mired within its recent range straddling the 10-DMA near 1.4156, with little to suggest an imminent break-out before next week's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

In European trade, outgoing BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane said price pressures could get embedded in pay packets , helping move GBP/USD off overnight highs.

The pound continued lower, in early U.S. trade, after U.S. core PCE price data came out above Reuters consensus forecast but in-line with Fed guidance of transitory near-term inflation and not sufficient to change the current outlook for slow asset-purchase tapering and rate hikes.

The PCE income data largely maintained recovery optimism and supported early talk of beginning U.S. taper discussions, however lengthy.

For now, GBP/USD appears likely to remain in its recent 1.4100-1.4240 range.

Traders focus now shifts to June 4's U.S. non-farm payrolls release for hints at the employment side of the U.S. recovery equation.

