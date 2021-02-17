BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling slides away from key 1.40 level, but outlook remains firm

Feb 17 (Reuters) - GBP/USD succumbed to broad dollar strength on Wednesday, sliding to session lows of 1.3844 after robust U.S. retail sales, but sterling bulls still have reason to remain optimistic even if the U.S. currency holds the advantage for the moment.

U.S. stimulus prospects and upbeat U.S. data boosted U.S. yields across the curve, with the retail sales , PPI and IP/Cap utilization beats painting a picture of renewed economic optimism after a series of fits and starts throughout the pandemic.

All of this pulled the pound steadily lower from early Asia overnight highs by 1.3919, and Tuesday's 34-month peak at 1.3955.

But, the reasons for that 34-month high remain largely intact. They include greatly diminished Brexit uncertainty -- despite lingering No. Ireland issues -- and the successful UK COVID vaccine rollout.

While GBP/USD may run into resistance versus a resurgent dollar and significant option interest near 1.40, weekly and daily moving averages and Bollis point higher, suggesting that GBP/USD could eventually break above 1.40.

Bulls are likely to withstand setbacks below multiple DMAs to the 55-DMA at 1.3600, with even more support by the lower 30-day Bolli and daily cloud top near 1.3500. Sterling may find support from a continued EUR/GBP long unwind , which should prevent GBP/USD from making any protracted moves lower. For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3rZQvlQ

EURGBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3pqZzyp

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.