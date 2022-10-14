BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling slides as Kwarteng exit increases UK political uncertainty

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Friday after the exit of UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng did little to end political and financial uncertainty surrounding Britain's budget, with cable needing to avoid a close below 1.0910 to avert a slide to record lows.

GBP/USD slipped to 1.1168 after Kwarteng resigned then stabilized near 1.12 after PM Liz Truss signaled in her presser that she would dial back unfunded tax cuts, while keeping a corporate tax hike.

That left cable hanging onto most of its recent recovery, but the political drama remains, including speculation that Truss may be on thin ice, with the Times reporting on a Tory plot to replace her with a combination of former chancellor Rishi Sunak and cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt https://bit.ly/3EHr0iI.

Markets remain fragile and might warm to Sunak government since he warned against the Truss tax-cut proposals during the Tory leadership campaign, though it's unclear how investors would react to another change at the top.

GBP/USD finds support at Friday's low of 1.1168, then the 50% Fib of 1.0327-1.1493 rise at 1.0910. A close below 1.0910 would highlight late September lows.

