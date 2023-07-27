News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling slides as bears shift BoE expectations lower after Fed, ECB

July 27, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

GBP/USD followed EUR/USD lower after the ECB's dovish 25bp hike, falling considerably from early NorAm highs at 1.2964 to a session low at 1.2845, as traders reduce more-hawkish BoE rate expectations for the Aug. 3 MPC meeting.

Today's post-ECB weakness comes in sharp contrast to early Thursday GBP/USD gains, to 1.2995, after the Fed hiked 25bp on Wednesday's and, similarly to the ECB, took a cautious tone on further rate increases while paying lip-service to fighting inflation.

The Fed and ECB's less-hawkish guidance raises the risk the BoE will follow suit next month.

Prior to the recent below-forecast UK inflation, odds for a 50bp BoE hike neared 80%, and have since fallen to 70/30 for a 25bp hike, which has pressured GBP/USD lower.

The perception of increasingly dovish BoE risks could keeping the pound capped below its July 13 high at 1.3144, though widening UK-U.S. rate expectations should temper excessive GBP weakness ahead of the next round of central bank meetings in September, by which time more data may clarify the global inflation outlook.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

