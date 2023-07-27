BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling slides as bears shift BoE expectations lower after Fed, ECB

GBP/USD followed EUR/USD lower after the ECB's dovish 25bp hike, falling considerably from early NorAm highs at 1.2964 to a session low at 1.2845, as traders reduce more-hawkish BoE rate expectations for the Aug. 3 MPC meeting.

Today's post-ECB weakness comes in sharp contrast to early Thursday GBP/USD gains, to 1.2995, after the Fed hiked 25bp on Wednesday's and, similarly to the ECB, took a cautious tone on further rate increases while paying lip-service to fighting inflation.

The Fed and ECB's less-hawkish guidance raises the risk the BoE will follow suit next month.

Prior to the recent below-forecast UK inflation, odds for a 50bp BoE hike neared 80%, and have since fallen to 70/30 for a 25bp hike, which has pressured GBP/USD lower.

The perception of increasingly dovish BoE risks could keeping the pound capped below its July 13 high at 1.3144, though widening UK-U.S. rate expectations should temper excessive GBP weakness ahead of the next round of central bank meetings in September, by which time more data may clarify the global inflation outlook.

