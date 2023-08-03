News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling slides after BoE hikes by 25bps, MPC guides inflation lower

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

August 03, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

GBP/USD fell to a new trend low at 1.2620 in early NorAm trading after the BoE's 25bp hike disappointed traders that were hoping for a more aggressive 50bp hike. A subsequent dip in UK gilt yields is keeping downward pressure on GBP/USD as BoE members proffer lower UK inflation guidance hinting at a lower UK rate path.

Today's 25bp hike was not unanimous as MPC members Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann voted to hike rates 50bps, while Dr. Swati Dhingra voted to hold rates steady. In any event, the bank noted rates were likely to stay high for some time.

The wide range of MPC voting hints at the unsettled nature of UK monetary policy. While the BoE's Andrew Bailey is touting a 5% inflation rate by October 2023, Bailey also noted services inflation remains persistent which suggests UK inflation may remain stubbornly high.

The recent drop in GBP/USD from its 2023 high at 1.3144 on July 14, to today's low at 1.2620, as the UK terminal rate has fallen from near 6.5% to 5.75%, may be ripe for recovery as rate expectations are likely to settle at current levels. This as traders assess upcoming global inflation data ahead of Fed and BoE meeting in late September.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3QpAswZ

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.