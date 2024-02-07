BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling slide halted as less-dovish Fed expectations recede

Sterling added to the previous session's gains on Wednesday, pulling away from Monday's post-Powell low of 1.2518 to a Wednesday session high at 1.2642, though the recent bounce may not be enough to catapult GBP/USD to new 2024 highs above 1.2788.

Sterling came under pressure following blockbuster U.S. payrolls growth and comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell extolling patience on cuts plunged GBP/USD to a new 2024 low at 1.2517, though as traders now appear less convinced of a significant rethink of U.S. easing expectations in 2024.

Fed policy aside, the BoE side of the GBP/USD equation has also added a measure of volatility to sterling.

The bulk of sterling's recent strength had come on the back of persistently high UK inflation, which had markets pricing a higher-for-longer BoE, relative to the Fed.

Last week's 3-way MPC split on UK rates in which dovish member Swati Dhingra voted to cut rates stirred a convergence of UK-U.S. rate expectations, which was exacerbated after the payrolls data and Powell's comments.

In the absence of concrete data, sterling is likely to remain anchored in its newly expanded 1.2788-1.2518 range awaiting further market-moving news.

