BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling sledding between the daily cloud base and 30-DMA

Sterling sledding between the daily cloud base and 30-DMA

GBP/USD found its way back to flat after once again finding support by the daily cloud base, now at 1.2867, after Wednesday's dip to 1.2845 as traders engaged in a tug-of-war between sterling-positive risk markets and Brexit risks that continue to dog the pound.

Despite support below 1.2900 resistance at the falling 30-day moving average is hindering bulls, currently at 1.2975. More significant resistance comes above 1.30, ahead of the 55-DMA at 1.3021.

With sterling bears focused on potential UK growth and negative-rates fallout from a no-deal Brexit if talks fail, bulls have banked on economic weakness elsewhere, particularly in the U.S., narrowing U.S.-UK rate spreads.

Wednesday's Fed minutes may have disappointed some by indicating that further economic malaise would simply keep U.S. rates low for longer, rather than trigger a move into negative territory .

