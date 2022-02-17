BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling sits below major resistance - close pivotal

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sterling is poised below major resistance ahead of the weekend. A close above 1.3660 would be a strong positive for next week, while a soft close will reinforce the strength of the recent 1.3640-60 range top.

As the situation in Ukraine simmers on the point of war , the euro and U.S. dollar have consolidated, while sterling edged higher this week as stocks and yields bore the brunt of the current risk aversion.

Expectations that the Bank of England will remain hawkish at the March 17 meeting provide underlying support to the pound, as inflation climbs . BOEWATCH shows a rate hike to 0.75% as fully priced, and an implied rate of 0.8009% at Thursday's close.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's vocal pursuit of foreign policy , has temporarily taken the spotlight off his government's 'partygate' problems , so sterling is currently driven by the economy and yields.

Technically sterling is poised below key range resistance at the 1.3643 February high, the 1.3650 rising upper 21-day Bollinger band and 1.3657, the 76.4% retracement of the 2022 fall. The resistance should be resilient, but a close above 1.3660 would open the door to a test of the 1.3749 2022 high next week.

Momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages climb, while 21-day Bollinger bands expand, which all suggest further gains.

Conversely a soft close would validate the resistance zone, with this week's 1.3488 base and 1.3467, 61.8% of the January-February rise, key supports.

