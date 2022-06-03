BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling shrugs off US payrolls beat, awaiting inflation impetus

June 3 (Reuters) - GBP/USD weakened on Friday, though only briefly due to surprisingly strong non-farm payrolls, and was likely to remain constrained in either direction until a range-breaking catalyst emerges, such as next week's U.S. CPI or mid-month central bank meetings.

Cable briefly fell to a post-payrolls session low of 1.2521 before returning to pre-data levels.

Though unexpectedly strong, the jobs data is unlikely to shift Fed policy perceptions, thus keeping GBP/USD mired within its recent 1.2667-1.2321 range bounded by triple tops and bottoms.

The Fed's inflation focus makes next Friday's May U.S. CPI and earnings data a key sterling test, with core forecast to slide to 5.9% from 6.2% and headline steady at 8.3% y/y. Any below-forecast results would increase the debate over a September pause in U.S. rate hikes.

Recent comments by Fed voter Loretta Mester and non-voters Thomas Barkin and Mary Daly on balance sheet reduction's effects on demand may bolster the Fed pause case.

But, absent Fed or BoE adjustments to guidance GBP/USD, should remain rangebound, though with greater risk to weakness due to aggressive Fed policy.

