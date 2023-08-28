News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling shrugs off hawkish Powell as the BoE's rate path trumps Fed

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

August 28, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

GBP/USD edged higher in NorAm trading as U.S. Treasury yields slipped from early session highs, providing a boost for the pound as above-target UK inflation and continued BoE hikes are likely to remain key supports amid the current high-for-longer Fed rate outlook.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at Jackson Hole on Friday, while clearly hawkish in the near-term, have done relatively little to shift rate expectations.

Going into Friday's speech U.S. front-end rate futures had priced no change in rates in September -- where they remained on Monday -- and a near coin-toss for a 25 bp hike in November, which is now at a 65% chance.

In both instances the peak Fed rate is expected to top out near 5.5%, versus 5.83% in February 2024 for the UK.

The slight advantage for sterling in the front-end of the curve grows to 107bp by December 2024, despite Powell's less-dovish outlook, which should keep GBP/USD relatively well bid and cement sterling's leadership among major currencies this year as UK rates trump other economies.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3szd46E

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.