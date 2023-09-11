BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling shies away from trend low 1.2445, as USD longs lighten pre-CPI

GBP/USD rose away from Thursday's trend low at 1.2445, back within its Bolli envelope spanning 1.2487-1.2845, as traders lightened recent dollar longs ahead of Wednesday's U.S. CPI data, which may hold significant sway as markets try to gauge the future direction of Fed policy.

The pound received an added boost as traders sold dollars after comments by the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, who said the BOJ may get enough data by year-end to end negative rates.

According to Eikon's IRPR page, futures are pricing a slightly below 50% chance of one more 25bp hike by the Fed in either November or December 2023. The first full Fed cut is priced in by the June 12, 2024 meeting.

The BoE's rate path appears a tad more hawkish. Though down a smidge after recent dovish BoE comments that hinted UK rates may be near their peak, UK 3-month SONIA futures 0#SON3: are pricing a further 43bp of hikes by March 2024, and UK rates should remain higher than Fed rates for longer.

Sterling's rise from trend lows by 1.2445, ahead of its 200-DMA at 1.2427, may signal a bottom has been put in and should U.S.-UK rates expectations remain constant, tests of multiple DMA resistance from 1.2580 to 1.2750 may be forthcoming.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3sKIua5

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.