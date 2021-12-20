BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling saved again by key Fibo, but sellers remain in control

Dec 20 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell on Monday and bears reaffirmed their control, keeping below the 10-day moving average and last Thursday's 1.3243 low, as record UK COVID cases and stock market losses boded ill for the risk-sensitive pound more than the higher yielding dollar.

The losses, which extended to a low of 1.3175 but sterling derived support by last week's 1.3172 low and December's 1.31615 trend low -- near twin Fibos of the 2020-21 pandemic recovery.

The series of strong rebounds away from the 38.2% and 50% Fibos of the recovery from March and May 2020 lows to 2021 highs, at 1.3166/62, makes those supports even more pivotal, with props by 1.2900 eyed on a break.

The downtrend is intact unless there's a close above Thursday's 1.33755 recovery high that was capped by the 61.8% Fibo of the Nov. 18 to Dec. 8 slide. The daily kijun at 1.3338 is the initial on-close pivot point.

While U.S. new COVID cases are also surging and the market remains reluctant to fully pricing in the rate hikes the FOMC dot plots suggested, it's not necessarily helping the pound.

Gilt-Treasury yields spreads have pushed toward December's highs, but the drop in Treasury yields also derives from demand for the safety of Treasuries, which still yield more than gilts.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@ThomsonReuters.com))

