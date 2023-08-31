BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rounds out another negative August

Aug 31 (Reuters) - GBP/USD weakened on Thursday, rounding out the worst monthly performance since February with that picked up after a cautious speech by BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill, with bulls likely hoping for help from U.S. non-farm payrolls.

While highlighting that inflation remains too high and that the BoE will see the job through, Pill pointed out that there was a risk of doing too much and thus favours holding rates steady for longer.

This raises the risk that as the BoE nears the end of its tightening cycle, markets see Pill's comment as a signal of one more hike and then done.

Consequently, the rates market saw a modest dovish repricing with the probability of a September 25bp rate hike falling to 76% from 87%. Meanwhile, terminal rate pricing has shaved off 9-10bp with the peak rate seen closer to 5.75% 0#BOEWATCH.

Although, as has been the case for throughout this hiking cycle, data matters more than the BoE’s rhetoric. Therefore, the next wage and inflation data will be crucial in dictating whether the BoE will be pressured to raise rates further beyond September.

For GBP/USD, Friday’s U.S. payrolls report will dictate price action and should figures follow a similar fashion to the softer JOLTs and ADP data, the pair could see a move back above 1.2700.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD seasonality https://tmsnrt.rs/3R3hWLk

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.