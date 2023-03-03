BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rises as UK PMI diminishes dovish BoE expectations

March 3 (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Friday, taking out 100-day moving average resistance at 1.1986 and putting the 10-DMA at 1.2020 in focus, after UK final PMI data beat consensus forecasts, suggesting that the BoE should keep raising rates to address persistently high British inflation.

Unexpectedly strong U.S. ISM tempered cable's gains at U.S. mid-morning -- bringing it back below the 100-DMA -- but it remained above recent trend lows in the low 1.19s, with encouragement from BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said on Thursday that the UK economy is showing slightly more momentum than expected.

Pill's optimism contrasted with Wednesday's dovish comments by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, which pushed GBP/USD toward 200-DMA support by 1.1920.

Recent volatility in sterling over the path of monetary policy may be an expensive sideshow for those expecting the BoE to pivot to lower rates in 2023.

But, with the Fed expected to remain in high-for-longer mode and UK inflation above 10%, the BoE is unlikely to cut rates -- a move that would propel GBP/USD down toward the 2023 low of 1.1842 and then November lows by 1.1651.

