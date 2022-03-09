BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rides EUR wave higher as perceptions of Ukraine risk ebb

March 9 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rose 0.5% to 1.3165 by early U.S. trade, buoyed by rebounding risk appetite that lifted the euro, at the dollar's expense, but cable remained vulnerable near recent trend lows.

A Bloomberg report suggesting that Ukraine was ready for a diplomatic solution https://bloom.bg/3tBneQI helped currencies more exposed to risks from the conflict, such as the euro and sterling.

Markets were also preparing for Thursday's ECB meeting, while a two-day EU leaders' summit will attract added attention after a separate Bloomberg report that they may discuss a proposal to jointly issuing bonds to fund energy and defense spending .

GBP/USD remains only marginally above Tuesday's 2022 low at 1.3083, hinting that bears are reluctant to reverse recent weakness, though support is building there.

Markets remain attentive to any headlines raising the potential for a resolution of the Ukraine crisis that would normalize oil prices, which could erase the recent 4% drop from pre-war levels at 1.3640 as USD, JPY and CHF haven longs would unwind.

Peace prospects would refocus investors back to rates BoE rate hikes.

Wednesday's move back within GBP/USD's daily Bolli envelope, spanning 1.3165-1.3748, is a necessary first step toward recovery above 1.3362, the 50% Fib of 1.3640-1.3083, the Ukraine crisis range. A fading risk rally would expose Tuesday's 2022 low at 1.3083 and then the early November 2020 lows by 1.2854.

