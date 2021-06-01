BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling retreats after 3-year high, bulls eye more gains

June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling retreated on Monday, backing away from the three-year high of 1.4250 it hit in Asia trade, but shallow pullbacks remain a key support for cable bulls.

UK recovery optimism, which helped to lift GBP/USD 3.8% in 2021, remains largely intact, regardless of the pound's drop from 1.4250 to current levels at 1.4180.

The pound and EUR's modest retreats hint that traders are relying on converging U.S.-global growth and rate outlooks, which is keeping the USD mired near trend lows even though ISM and other data remains broadly strong.

Recent upbeat UK data has lifted expectations of an early UK rate rise, which were aided last week by BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe's comment that the BoE was likely to raise rates well into next year, while noting an increase could come earlier in 2022 if the economy rebounded more quickly than expected.

With the Fed determined to hold rates steady, while working though base effects and transitory inflation, the dollar is likely to remain weak as other emerging and developed market recoveries converge with the U.S.

With Friday's employment data mostly neutered by steady Fed rhetoric, further GBP/USD gains are likely as the UK rate narrative shifts to a more hawkish bias.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/34yIg6J

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.