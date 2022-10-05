BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling resumes risk-off retreat after retracement ends

Aug 25 (Reuters) - GBP/USD tumbled 2% on Wednesday after failed attempts to clear key resistance by 1.1500 amid the resumption of risk-off flows that favor the dollar, with the potential to lose half of its recovery gains.

Tuesday and Wednesday's 1.1490/93 recovery highs from September's 1.0327 record lows ran into sellers ahead of 1.1500 and the 50% Fibo of the May-September slide at 1.1497.

Risk-off flows supported the haven dollar, producing a bearish GBP/USD engulfing candlestick formation that could lead to a 50% retracement of the recent recovery to 1.0091. Initial retracement supports are at 1.1218 and 1.1048.

Without a close above 1.1500, the broader downtrend could resume.

A slightly above-forecast ISM non-manufacturing report with a solid employment index rebound away from the breakeven 50 level lifted Treasury yields and the dollar, but non-farm payrolls now loom.

The rebound in risk-taking and sterling that followed the BoE's bond-market intervention has reversed as doubts about UK fiscal policy persist and BoE support slips, with 30-year gilt yields up 24bp earlier Wednesday, while talk that the Fed and other central banks are close to pausing rate hikes has also faded.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3CaAwIl

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@ThomsonReuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.