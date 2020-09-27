BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling resilient on Brexit optimism, but news caps

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Sterling fell 1.35% against the dollar last week, but held up on the crosses, with EUR/GBP off 0.5% and GBP/AUD up 2.4%.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sterling fell 1.35% against the dollar last week, but held up on the crosses, with EUR/GBP off 0.5% and GBP/AUD up 2.4%. While GBP/USD held around the 1.2720 200-day moving average late last week, weekend news suggests the strength may be short-lived.

Brexit talks resume this week, with the UK and European Union both hoping for a compromise, but despite more optimistic rhetoric, entrenched fundamental differences on the 'level playing field' and 'UK sovereignty' remain .

An influential pro-hard Brexit think-tank has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tear up his divorce deal with the EU, saying it would still allow the bloc too much power in Britain . Meanwhile, wealthy British entrepreneurs are looking for ways to circumvent a hard Brexit by seeking foreign citizenship .

A Bank of England policymaker cited "encouraging" evidence on negative rates to combat the UK's economic downturn . However, Britain's deficits may discourage offshore demand for UK debt at negative yields.

England's second wave of coronavirus cases is accelerating , with a government adviser suggesting the UK may be moving too slowly to tackle the outbreak, indicating a difficult winter for the country .

GBP/USD charts remain bearish with 5, 10 and 21 DMAs trending lower, looking for a test of 1.2542, 76.4% of the June-September rise.

For more click on FXBUZ

gbp sep 28https://tmsnrt.rs/368BUgh

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More