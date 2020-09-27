BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling resilient on Brexit optimism, but news caps

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sterling fell 1.35% against the dollar last week, but held up on the crosses, with EUR/GBP off 0.5% and GBP/AUD up 2.4%. While GBP/USD held around the 1.2720 200-day moving average late last week, weekend news suggests the strength may be short-lived.

Brexit talks resume this week, with the UK and European Union both hoping for a compromise, but despite more optimistic rhetoric, entrenched fundamental differences on the 'level playing field' and 'UK sovereignty' remain .

An influential pro-hard Brexit think-tank has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tear up his divorce deal with the EU, saying it would still allow the bloc too much power in Britain . Meanwhile, wealthy British entrepreneurs are looking for ways to circumvent a hard Brexit by seeking foreign citizenship .

A Bank of England policymaker cited "encouraging" evidence on negative rates to combat the UK's economic downturn . However, Britain's deficits may discourage offshore demand for UK debt at negative yields.

England's second wave of coronavirus cases is accelerating , with a government adviser suggesting the UK may be moving too slowly to tackle the outbreak, indicating a difficult winter for the country .

GBP/USD charts remain bearish with 5, 10 and 21 DMAs trending lower, looking for a test of 1.2542, 76.4% of the June-September rise.

