BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling resilient, but EUR/GBP at critical levels

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sterling was resilient last week, bouncing 0.25% even as the dollar index=USD climbed 0.77%, while EUR/GBP fell 1.29%. The dollar appears set to lead GBP/USD for now, but EUR/GBP offers opportunities at the range base.

The Dow Jones index .DJIfell 0.9% last week as the belief that the good news may be priced into markets gained traction. Expectations are high on coronavirus control, the impact of vaccines, and U.S. fiscal stimulus, so a dollar-positive correction on Wall Street is possible.

GBP/USD is in the middle of its 1.3450-1.3710 2021 range, with daily charts showing modest positive signals, but little real bias. Markets remain heavily short USD, and consensus trades at the beginning of the year often end in tears, so continued short-term dollar strength looks viable .

Friday's stronger-than-expected November UK GDP was good news , but more aggressive UK lockdowns in 2021 , tightening border controls and Brexit red tape will likely hit Q1 growth. Meanwhile Britain's government continues to override health experts, as it has done throughout the pandemic .

EUR/GBP provides an opportunity, trading at the base of an 0.8860-0.9290 range in place since June. Longs at the current 0.8890 with a stop below 0.8840 provide solid risk-reward for sterling bears. Bulls should hold off here and wait for a sustained 0.8850 break.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.