BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling resilience provides value below 1.3700

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

As the race between the spread of the coronavirus and the vaccine rollout continues, GBP/USD charts suggest that despite several attempts at the three-week 1.3670 range base, there is value on dips, in looking for a return towards the 1.3920 April range high.

A Reuters poll on Monday showed economists expect the UK economy to expand 5.0% this year and 5.5% in 2022. Those forecasts were 4.6% and 5.7% respectively in a March poll, while the Bank of England are widely expected to remain on hold until 2023 .

Significant changes in expectations will impact sterling, but as the choppy 1.3670-1.3920 range has been in place for a month, a sustained breakout would require either a pronounced USD move or a surprise in the outlook for the UK.

The 1.3670 area has provided a daily range base four times in March and April. The lower 21-day Bollinger band, a good indicator of an oversold market, is at 1.3646, and 76.4% of the 2021 risesits below at 1.3637. Thus there is solid support around 1.3650.

Daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages and 21-day Bollinger bands all edge lower. This negative setup is not unusual in a consolidating market towards the range base. There is value in buying another failure below 1.3700.

Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst.

