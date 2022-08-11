BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling reluctantly rises post-PPI as markets prep for Fed pivot

Aug 11 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rose on Thursday after below-forecast U.S. PPI data added to markets' suspicion that U.S. inflation had peaked, though UK-specific headwinds may prevent sterling from benefiting fully.

The producer prices followed soft CPI on Wednesday and sent cable to a NorAm session high at 1.2250, before settling near 1.2235, but bulls appeared reluctant to make a run at Wednesday's post-inflation peak by 1.2277.

Though a lower Fed rate path is decidedly dollar-negative, the deleterious effect of UK inflation -- expected to be near 13% in the fall -- on British growth, energy supply and cost uncertainties are doing the pound no favors.

Higher UK rates have not protected GBP bulls either, with the pound falling after the BoE dialed back hawkish expectations in March and lingering political uncertainties following former-PM Boris Johnson's resignation.

Though a less-hawkish Fed and UK-U.S. rate divergence may incrementally lift GBP/USD, absolute U.S. rate dominance in the near-term is likely to keep cable anchored near current levels.

