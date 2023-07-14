BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling reluctant to push higher, longs lighten ahead of CPI

GBP/USD's rally paused on Friday with bulls wary of pushing beyond Thursday's 2023 high above 1.3140 and traders likely to remain cautious ahead of next Wednesday's key UK CPI data, which could slow progress toward a set of highs from March and April 2022 before the release.

Above-target UK inflation and rising rate expectations have fueled GBP/USD's rise of more than 11% from March lows at 1.1805, making sterling the best-performing major currency against the dollar in the last three months as well as this year.

Providing a big help to sterling, investors have been trimming 2023 Fed rate-hike expectations and pulling forward cuts into Q1 2024 from Q3 2024, leaving British inflation the next potential catalyst for sterling.

June data are expected to show unchanged core inflation at +7.1%, with headline dropping to 8.2% from 8.7%.

While the pound's sharp gains, it could be argued, have acted as a de-facto rate hike, markets might view any dovish leanings by the BoE at its Aug. 3 MPC meeting skeptically, which could hurt sterling and undermine efforts to curb inflation.

