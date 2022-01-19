BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling regains 10-DMA after UK CPI lifts BoE hike expectations

Jan 19 (Reuters) - GBP/USD received a boost on Wednesday from above-forecast data showing UK inflation rose to a 30-year high of 5.4%, boosting BoE hike expectations and firming up sterling's chart outlook.

Markets are currently pricing in a 96% chance of a BoE hike at the Feb. 3 MPC meeting BOEWATCH.

Sterling rose back above the 10-DMA by 1.3632 and a close above there would confirms GBP/USD's bullish structure. Adding to the upbeat outlook, the 21-DMA at 1.3543 will soon rise above the 100-DMA at 1.3548.

Currencies of economies further along the normalization trail are faring better versus the dollar, with the pound, loonie and aussie leading the charge higher.

Even perennial low rate currencies such as the euro and yen are rising as the post-pandemic inflation jolt leaves traders expecting some removal of accommodation as inflation rises.

UK and U.S. short-term rate futures 0#ED:0#SON3: indicate both the Fed and BoE are expected to hike rates to 1.3% by year-end 2022. The BoE's earlier hike timeline may provide the impetus for GBP bulls to mount a run at 2021 highs by 1.4250.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst.

