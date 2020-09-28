BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rebound faces key hurdles as risk factors mount

Sept 28 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rallied on Monday, inspired by broader risk-positive trends, but it faces a busy global political and economic calendar that could define sterling's prospects further out.

Tuesday's U.S. presidential debate plus EU-UK Brexit talks and Friday's U.S. jobs report top the bill this week.

Given month, quarter, and half-year end for some on Thursday, risk-on moves, including the pound's recovery from September losses, could evaporate once period-end book-squaring ends.

Cable's rebound faces stiffening resistance near 1.3000.

EUR/GBP's 0.9026 low hit the 50% Fibo of September's rally by the 100-day moving average, with resistance now at Sept. 17's 0.9084 swing low. ECB concerns about euro strength following contradictory BoE comments regarding negative rates contributed to that move.

GBP/JPY faces its 100-DMA, cloud base, 38.2% Fibo of September's drop and the 200-DMA at 135.81/96/6.72/86.

UK pandemic and Brexit talks threats may have been already priced into the pound this month, thus the rebound, aided by recovering stocks and a weaker dollar. But if the pound can't clear key hurdles after Friday's U.S. jobs report and the Brexit talks end, bears will be rewarded. For more click on FXBUZ

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.