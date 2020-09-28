BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rebound faces key hurdles as risk factors mount
GBP/USD rallied on Monday, inspired by broader risk-positive trends, but it faces a busy global political and economic calendar [nS8N2FZ04H][nL8N2GD2SD] that could define sterling's prospects further out.
Tuesday's U.S. presidential debate plus EU-UK Brexit talks and Friday's U.S. jobs report top the bill this week.
Given month, quarter, and half-year end for some on Thursday, risk-on moves, including the pound's recovery from September losses, could evaporate once period-end book-squaring ends.
Cable's rebound faces stiffening resistance near 1.3000.
EUR/GBP's 0.9026 low hit the 50% Fibo of September's rally by the 100-day moving average, with resistance now at Sept. 17's 0.9084 swing low. ECB concerns about euro strength following contradictory BoE comments regarding negative rates contributed to that move.
GBP/JPY faces its 100-DMA, cloud base, 38.2% Fibo of September's drop and the 200-DMA at 135.81/96/6.72/86.
UK pandemic and Brexit talks threats may have been already priced into the pound this month, thus the rebound, aided by recovering stocks and a weaker dollar. But if the pound can't clear key hurdles after Friday's U.S. jobs report and the Brexit talks end, bears will be rewarded. For more click on FXBUZ
Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3373GYG
Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3i7wK6t
(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)
((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
