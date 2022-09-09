BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rally tempered as bulls eye upcoming GDP, CPI data

Sept 9 (Reuters) - GBP/USD held firmer after surrendering a chunk of earlier gains on Friday, tumbling from its New York open of 1.1616 and overnight high at 1.1646, as sterling traders braced for GDP, employment and CPI data that will set the tone for the BoE.

Coinciding with sterling's retreat, the BoE postponed next week's interest rate decision following the death of Queen Elizabeth, its first delay to a monetary policy meeting since the central bank became operationally independent 25 years ago .

Futures project terminal BoE rates near 4.3% in May 2023 versus the Fed peak at 3.95% by March, but GBP/USD remains precariously close to 37-year lows as soaring inflation tamps down real rates.

British GDP data is due on Monday and employment on Tuesday. Inflation on Wednesday is expected to show a rise, with the Reuters consensus forecast at 10.2% for August, up a touch from July.

Pressure on UK real rates could cap GBP/USD gains at the 21-DMA by 1.1750 and 50% Fib of 1.2277-1.1407 at 1.1842.

The Fed's higher-for-longer stance leaves GBP bulls hoping the BoE will become more aggressive. Otherwise, 1985 lows by 1.1060 and 1.0805 will beckon.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qrjQag

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.