BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rallies to new 2023 high after soft US PPI data

GBP/USD appears poised to extend gains after eclipsing its previous 2023 high, with U.S. PPI reinforcing the impression that inflation is slowing, which could allow the Fed to send a less hawkish message if it forgoes a rate hike later on Wednesday, as is widely expected.

Cable peaked at 1.2691 in NorAm trading, bolstering rates as the key driver of FX pricing, which plays into sterling's hands.

With markets priced for the Fed to hold rates steady CME Fedwatch is forecasting a reduced 61% chance for a 25bp hike in July.

On the UK side of the equation, Tuesday's strong UK labor data has increased expectations that the BoE may now need to hike as high as 6%, from its current 4.5%, in order to arrest well-above-target British inflation.

Should UK inflation on June 21 come in hot, as Tuesday's earnings data suggests, the BoE may be forced to hike by 50bp to avoid second-round effects, which could de-anchor inflation expectations.

Stubborn inflation does pose UK recessionary risks downstream, but, in the short-term, Fed and BoE policy divergence should support sterling bulls.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

