BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rallies on as less-hawkish Fed outlook helps shorts unwind

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sterling rose 0.85% on Wednesday, extending recent gains as less-hawkish Fed expectations and optimism that Britain's new government will end UK economic and political turmoil left GBP/USD on a potential path to early 2022 levels above 1.20.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's return to budget orthodoxy has underpinned sterling after weeks of turmoil due to the unfunded tax-cut plans of his predecessor.

WeakU.S. data has further boosted the pound by suggesting that super-sized Fed hikes may already be tempering the economy enough to lower inflation eventually -- diminishing year-end tightening expectationsIRPR and weighing on the dollar.

IRPR on Eikon indicates both the Fed and BoE are expected to raise rates 137bp through December, with terminal rates for both projected at 4.9% in H2 2023.

Assuming constructive UK budget policies, a further, more protracted, short-covering rally could lift GBP/USD nearer early 2022 highs hit before the BoE relaxed its inflation-fighting vigor.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

