BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rallies into London fix on ebbing Brexit uncertainties

Oct 1 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rose off early U.S. lows by 1.2921 and back near 1.2970, as "big progress" touted in Brexit talks bolstered the pound, continuing a whipsaw session after volatility during the overnight session.

Europe saw swings between 1.3007 and 1.2915 . The pound has been bid recently as risk rallied on expectations of further U.S. COVID aid potentially boosting the global growth.

The rising growth expectations in addition to reduced UK negative rate tones had lifted GBP/USD above 30-day moving average and psychological resistance by 1.3000. Sterling offers above 1.3000, ahead of the 55-DMA by 1.3016 have capped GBP/USD for now.

Despite significant economic and Brexit uncertainties, sterling continues to retrace post-summer weakness, remaining safely ensconced in its rising daily cloud.

Above the 55-DMA, GBP bulls would target 1.3079, the 50% Fib of September's 1.3481-1.2676 decline, and then a test of the daily cloud top by 1.3214. That would be followed by the upper 30-day Bolli by 1.3415. Support appears firm near 1.2860, the 10- and 21-DMA and daily cloud base.

Brexit or COVID-related uncertainties will test support near 1.2860, below which the 200-DMA by 1.2716 attracts. For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2GualDG

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

