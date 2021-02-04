BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rallies after BoE hold, pushes out negative rate views

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sterling rallied nearly 1 percent off its lows on Thursday after the BoE left rates on hold and assuaged lingering fears of negative rates, retaking the key 30-day moving average and potentially setting up a fight to advance back to 1.37.

While the event was sterling-positive on balance, cable could remain hamstrung by negative-rates speculation, with markets still pricing in that risk in early 2022 and the BoE preparing for such a possibility, even though it said it was not signaling such an outcome.

The BoE said Britain's banks would need at least six months to prepare for any cut in interest rates below zero .

GBP/USD finds support at the session's pre-BoE low of 1.3566, followed by the rising 55-DMA at 1.3519, which has trailed price since mid-Novemeber.

Resistance remains firm above 1.3700 with 1.3759 the Jan. 27 high and 1.3822's upper 30-week Bolli capping.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2MYRqny

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

