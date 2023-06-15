BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling rallies above 1.27, bulls eye late-April 2022 high by 1.2772

GBP/USD rose to a new 2023 high at 1.2749, with traders targeting the April 2022 high by 1.2772 after the ECB hiked 25bp and President Christine Lagarde said the General Council is not satisfied with the inflation outlook and not thinking of pausing, lending credence to hawkish BoE expectations.

With the BoE expected to keep pace with the ECB in the near-term, hiking 25bp on June 22, and continue increasing rates considerably higher than the Fed by year-end , recent GBP/USD gains are likely to continue.

Cable was at the day's high in U.S. mid-morning trade as jobless claims and industrial production data did little to boost further Fed rate-hike expectations. The CME Fedwatch tool is pricing a 60% chance for a Fed hike in July, which appears as though it would be the last of the cycle.

The Fed's pause raised questions about whether it could deliver further hikes in July and beyond.

With the market pricing in a further 124bp of BoE hiking in 2023, barring a deep UK recession, GBP/USD is likely to continue higher with bulls targeting the 200-WMA by 1.2876.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own) ((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

