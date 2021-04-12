US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling primed ahead of key growth data

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sterling gains to start the week and could be pointing the right way ahead of UK gross domestic product data, due Tuesday.

April 12 (Reuters) - Sterling gains to start the week and could be pointing the right way ahead of UK gross domestic product data, due Tuesday.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/GBP show a turnaround in the pound following Friday's technical signals suggesting further weakness was in the pipeline.

Largest gains are versus the EUR, with the cross posting an early 0.5% decline. The EUR failed to hold an Ichimoku cloud break Friday and is now heading away from the thick 0.8665-0.8815 cloud at pace.

For GBP/USD ground above 1.3700 regained and potential for a bullish signal on the daily chart. A close above 1.3750 would complete a bullish key day reversal, albeit reversing only a minor bear run.

Analysts look for March GDP to regain some of the January-Feb lost ground as the return of schools and business preparation before lockdowns ease drives activity.

The Financial Times report about the EU-UK talks regarding Northern Ireland is seen as supporting sterling and today sees English shops and pub gardens re-open as lockdown restrictions are eased.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/GBP daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dTqO0Q

GBP/USD daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uJHbnq

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular