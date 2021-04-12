BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling primed ahead of key growth data

April 12 (Reuters) - Sterling gains to start the week and could be pointing the right way ahead of UK gross domestic product data, due Tuesday.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/GBP show a turnaround in the pound following Friday's technical signals suggesting further weakness was in the pipeline.

Largest gains are versus the EUR, with the cross posting an early 0.5% decline. The EUR failed to hold an Ichimoku cloud break Friday and is now heading away from the thick 0.8665-0.8815 cloud at pace.

For GBP/USD ground above 1.3700 regained and potential for a bullish signal on the daily chart. A close above 1.3750 would complete a bullish key day reversal, albeit reversing only a minor bear run.

Analysts look for March GDP to regain some of the January-Feb lost ground as the return of schools and business preparation before lockdowns ease drives activity.

The Financial Times report about the EU-UK talks regarding Northern Ireland is seen as supporting sterling and today sees English shops and pub gardens re-open as lockdown restrictions are eased.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/GBP daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dTqO0Q

GBP/USD daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3uJHbnq

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

