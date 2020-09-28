BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling positioning could be tested

Sterling is down but not out as GBP/USD rises away from last week's volatility and key 200-day moving average line. UK negatives -- Brexit, sub-zero rate speculation and COVID-19 -- are priced in, and short positioning could be tested this week.

External factors will have a say and month-end, quarter-end and financial half-year for some could be significant for dollar flows.

FX traders will be wary following last week's volatility and sharp change in direction followed by market indecision, but healthy GBP gains from the Monday open could set the tone for the week.

Technically, the market has displayed bearish indecision, culminating in a significantly tight Doji candle Friday. A break above Friday's 1.2805 high would open up the minimum retracement off the recent 1.3481 to 1.2676 drop at 1.2866.

The options market is also hinting that short-term downside risk is receding, albeit marginally. Sterling puts (right to sell) still have a large margin over calls, but the price is coming off its highs.

GBP/USD daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3jb6Z6u

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

