BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling plunges on Fed's Powell and Omicron restrictions angst

Sterling plunged to new 11-month lows after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress it was time to retire the "transitory" description of inflation and that it was appropriate to discuss whether to wrap up bond purchases a few months earlier at the upcoming FOMC meeting.

Powell also said the threat of higher inflation has grown and the Fed will use it tools to make sure inflation doesn't become entrenched. Powell noted in his prepared remarks that Omicron muddies the economic outlook. If pandemic restrictions become widespread, supply-side driven inflation could persist and current rapid growth could be slowed .

Powell's comment about retiring "transitory" sent Treasury yields and the dollar higher, and more so after Germany outlined more stringent restriction plans to deal with the new pandemic wave .

Sterling dived below Friday's 1.3278 trend low and is neared 38.2% of the entire pandemic range and 50% of the rise from May 2020 to this year's double-top peak at 1.3166/62. Prices are below the weekly cloud base and a loss of the 1.3166/62 Fibo supports would open the door to the monthly kijun and 50% Fibo at 1.2831.

Earlier on Tuesday, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said the Omicron variant could hit demand, but might not slow inflation, while it was too early to talk about rate hikes .

