BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling peaks past 2019 high before Brexit-nerves pullback

Dec 4 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rose to its highest since mid-2018 on Friday, surpassing 2019's 1.3516 peak after a risk-on response to soft U.S. employment data -- which raised fiscal relief hopes -- but caution heading into a crucial weekend for Brexit talks tempered gains.

Cable peaked at 1.3540 before the pullback set in, encouraged by the dollar's oversold condition after its November-December thrashing.

Friday's 1.3409 low is right by sterling's cleared down trend-line dating back to 2007. Cable is close to September's 1.3481 high, which it cleared on Thursday, but has yet to close above.

Options traders have ramped up downside protection, with 1-week vols at their highest since late March and 1-month risk-reversal the most bearishly skewed since early April in case UK-EU Brexit deal talks fail to produce the deal that sterling's rally has factored in.

A big portion of cable's rally came on the broader dollar breakdown . Nonetheless, the BOE are still looking into negative interest rates in case the combination of COVID lockdowns and a no-deal Brexit were to hit the economy while broad vaccine distribution is awaited.

Brexit and U.S. relief bill talks are coming to a head over the next few days and will shape whether cable's bullish breakout progresses or regresses.

