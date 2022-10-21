BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling pares politics-driven slide as US yields dip

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Friday as political uncertainty ahead of yet another Tory leadership race weighed, putting in play the Oct. 13 low at 1.1061 and potentially a test of Fib support by 1.0910, though a dip in U.S. yields may stalled such a move momentarily.

GBP/USD bounced more than a big figure off early NorAm session lows, rising to 1.1195 as the dollar pared gains amid a drop in U.S. Treasury yields, though Eurodollar futures indicate another 75bp Fed rate hike on Nov 2.

The GBP/USD rally off session lows by 1.1060 is likely weekend position lightening and its rise into the European close lagged other major currencies recovering against the dollar.

UK faces considerable political, inflation and growth uncertainties, and expectations of the BoE hiking more than 300bp by H2 2023 foreshadow economic hardship and more sterling declines even if the political vista clears.

A close below the Oct. 13 low at 1.1060 would put the 50% Fib of 1.0327-1.1493 at 1.0910 in focus. Below there, bears would gain momentum for a drop toward the lower 30-day Bolli at 1.0760 and the Sept. 28 low at 1.0539.

