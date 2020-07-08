BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling overcomes Merkel's Brexit gloom, eyes rise to 200-DMA

July 8 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to a three-week high of 1.2602 versus the dollar as UK fiscal stimulus hopes allowed it to shrug off pessimistic comments about EU-UK trade talks from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, though that may only prove temporary.

While Merkel advised EU entities to prepare for a no-deal Brexit due to "slim" progress in negotiations, sterling remained well bid.

Declining sterling short positions 1096742NNET have helped set up the pound for gains, butits outlook remains as uncertain as the trade talks.

While British finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged 30 billion pounds to stem an unemployment crisis, helping sterling, he painted a grim picture of the UK employment and growth prospects , which may also temper further GBP/USD rises.

For now, GBP/USD finds resistance near 1.2600 just above Tuesday's high of 1.2393 and the 61.8% Fib of June's 1.2812-1.2252 fallat 1.2398. Above 1.2600, resistance should come at the 30-week moving average by 1.2626, and more significantly at 1.2696, the 200-DMA.

With few UK-specific positives, any GBP/USD rise toward the 200-DMA should be faded, targeting a return to June lows by 1.2252.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZPKT11

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.