BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling outlook suffers after BoE makes dovish show of jumbo hike

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 03, 2022 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - GBP/USD tumbled on Thursday after the BoE made a dovish presentation of a super-sized 75bp rate hike, which could keep downward pressure on the pound and potentially fuel a move toward parity.

Details of the vote , BoE inflation forecasts and subsequent comments by the Governor Andrew Bailey softened the punch of the rate increase,undermining sterling.

Market reaction suggested investors concluded that policymakers' inflation-fighting resolve waned since the immediate aftermath of mini-budget, when tough talk lifted GBP/USD to 1.1645 from all-time-lows at 1.0327.

The 7-2 vote to hike to 3% included one for +25bp and one for +50bp.

The BoE outcome added to pressure on sterling after hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday raised U.S. terminal rate expectations near 5.25% 0#FF:.

BoE forecasts indicate inflation falling to 5.2% in one year, from August's forecast of 9.53%, and falling to 1.53% in two years, well-below the banks 2% target.

After the recent mini-budget crisis, moving the focus away from fighting inflation is a big risk for the BoE, which could fuel more turmoil and potentially a GBP/USD drop below parity.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3U30rtg

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter