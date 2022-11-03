BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling outlook suffers after BoE makes dovish show of jumbo hike

Nov 3 (Reuters) - GBP/USD tumbled on Thursday after the BoE made a dovish presentation of a super-sized 75bp rate hike, which could keep downward pressure on the pound and potentially fuel a move toward parity.

Details of the vote , BoE inflation forecasts and subsequent comments by the Governor Andrew Bailey softened the punch of the rate increase,undermining sterling.

Market reaction suggested investors concluded that policymakers' inflation-fighting resolve waned since the immediate aftermath of mini-budget, when tough talk lifted GBP/USD to 1.1645 from all-time-lows at 1.0327.

The 7-2 vote to hike to 3% included one for +25bp and one for +50bp.

The BoE outcome added to pressure on sterling after hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday raised U.S. terminal rate expectations near 5.25% 0#FF:.

BoE forecasts indicate inflation falling to 5.2% in one year, from August's forecast of 9.53%, and falling to 1.53% in two years, well-below the banks 2% target.

After the recent mini-budget crisis, moving the focus away from fighting inflation is a big risk for the BoE, which could fuel more turmoil and potentially a GBP/USD drop below parity.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3U30rtg

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

