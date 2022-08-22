US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling optimists need a U.S. dollar retreat

The United Kingdom appears to be heading towards a perfect economic storm, amid a cost-of-living crisis and potential recession. A U.S. dollar retreat seems to be the best hope for the pound to find a base.

As the UK awaits its next prime minister on Sept 5, the economy is under pressure from many directions . Inflation continues to soar - Citi now expects CPI to peak at 18.6% in January, and believes more embedded inflation may require the Bank Rate to rise to 7% from 1.75% currently.

Rising European energy costs and supply fears, especially for gas, stoke the inflationary outlook, with little hope of a resolution while the Ukraine war continues .

The U.S. Federal Reserve conference at Jackson Hole is pivotal for markets this week. Investors fear an aggressive tone on inflation will fuel risks of a U.S. recession .

Wall Street sold off on Friday and Monday, while Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar have risen sharply in August. Markets may be positioned for a hawkish Fed, opening the door to a 'sell the rumour, buy the fact' response . The resulting lower USD appears the best chance for the pound to recover.

GBP/USD charts are bearish as 5, 10 and 21 daily and weekly moving averages fall, while 21-day Bollinger bands expand. A close below the prior 1.1761 July trend low and Monday's 1.1743 base would target the 1.1413 March 2020 trough.

Most Popular